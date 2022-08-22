DENVER — In celebration of National Tooth Fairy Day, it brings up a burning question: How much does the Tooth Fairy dole out these days?

In 2022, does the Tooth Fairy use, like, Venmo? To find out, Denver7 turned to its viewers and Facebook followers to ask in celebration of the holiday.

The consensus was that the Tooth Fairy must be taking into account inflation because kids are getting more these days than parents when they were losing their teeth.

How much is the Tooth Fairy giving out these days?

"Maybe a quarter back in the day," Dina Kahl wrote.

Deborah Riley Pflipsen-Koch agreed with Kahl, and added that her millennial children got 50 cents to a dollar. The general consensus these days seemed to be a bout $1 a tooth.

To give your two cents — or maybe more like a dollar — leave a comment on the Denver7 Facebook post.