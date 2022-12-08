Holiday giving turns into Holiday building at Stanley Marketplace's 'Canstruction'

AURORA, Colo. — Who needs LEGO's when you have a can of baked beans?

For the first half of December, Stanley Marketplace is hosting a "Canstruction" competition, where teams of engineers and designers compete to construct the best sculptures out of cans.

On December 15, all of the cans will be stripped down, and then donated to a local nonprofit called We Don't Waste.

If you visit the marketplace in Aurora, you can donate cans of your own, and also vote on the best sculpture.

Or, in the video above, you can take a not-very-informative guided tour of the gallery with yours truly.

