Help this Longmont pug win 'PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest'

LONGMONT, Colo. — No matter what breed he is, Gizmo is really cute. And he needs your help.

The Longmont doggo is currently a Top 10 Finalist for "PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest," and is probably the only pug, American Eskimo dog, Shih Tzu, toy poodle, toy fox terrier, chihuahua and chow chow mix in the running.

"Everyone who sees Gizmo says they've never seen a dog like him," said Chelsea Carlson, his owner.

Carson rescued Gizmo from Big Bones Canine Rescue in Colorado. The shelter rescue dogs from overflowing high-kill shelters in Texas.

Voting ends Wednesday, and voters can help Gizmo take the top prize, which includes a $1,000 donation to the pet rescue of Chelsea's choice.

In the above story, you can get to know Gizmo a little better, and watch Denver7's Danny New try to pet him for two minutes.