Healthcare worker celebrates 60th anniversary at HealthONE

THORNTON, Colo. — Before the moon landing, Vietnam War or The Beatles' inaugural trip to America, Rose Esquibel was already working at, ironically, Rose Medical Center.

The 75-year-old healthcare worker just celebrated her 60th anniversary with HealthONE, after starting in the laundry department back in 1963.

Since 1988, Rose has been working with instruments, and specializes in sterilizing them. That's probably not a job most people have heard of, but, of course, it's vital that tools used for surgery are cleaned. A hospital could not function without people like Rose.

"I just love my job," said Rose, who is now easing into retirement. "I just don't want to leave, but it's time."

In the video above, you can see the 60th anniversary party the hospital threw her, and hear some spirited advice she has for her nine grandchildren and great grand children, now that she will have more time for them.