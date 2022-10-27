Halloween costume ideas for kids at Arc Thrift Store

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — At arc Thrift Stores, it does not take too long to find enough Halloween costumes for the next decade.

This week, I headed to their Green Mountain location, along with the family of our producer Jasmine Donaldson, to try and garner some ideas for last-minute, affordable costumes.

We certainly found those, along with some mayhem.

In the above story, you can see which costumes we collected, as well as a little fashion show from arc's always-spirited employees.

For more information on locations and store hours, you can head here.