Halloween costume ideas for kids at Arc Thrift Store

Designs ranging from Elmo, to Tom Cruise, to Double Stuf Oreos
At Arc Thrift Stores, it does not take too long to find enough affordable Halloween costumes for the next decade.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Oct 27, 2022
This week, I headed to their Green Mountain location, along with the family of our producer Jasmine Donaldson, to try and garner some ideas for last-minute, affordable costumes.

We certainly found those, along with some mayhem.

In the above story, you can see which costumes we collected, as well as a little fashion show from arc's always-spirited employees.

For more information on locations and store hours, you can head here.

