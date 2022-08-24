Group of retired men volunteer in Northglenn to repair donated bikes

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Why waste nine decades of experience?

A group of retired men in Northglenn, some of whom have been working on bicycles since the 1930s, gather biweekly at the city's maintenance and operations building to repair donated bikes. In turn, those bikes get re-donated to those in need.

The tradition is now going into its fourth decade, and 97-year-old Steve Austin says he's been volunteering with the city since 1995.

"I've always had a bike, liked to ride.... I used to commute when I worked at the old AT&T Plant," said Austin, while repairing a wheel. "It's volunteering, and since I retired, this is what I do.... Different projects like this. This is the biggest one."

In the above story, you can meet the men who spend their retirement fixing up bikes, and hear why this program is so special for them. Last year, they repaired more than 600 bicycles.

To donate your bikes, the Northglenn Maintenance and Operations building is located at 12301 Claude Court in Northglenn.

They will also hold a bike pickup event next Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m., right outside the building.