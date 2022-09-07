Greeley couple constructing quilt to represent Colorado's temperatures every day

GREELEY, Colo. — Denver7 is always very grateful for our loyal viewers, even if everyone doesn't spend a year constructing a quilt with our forecasts.

Karen and Mark Pugatch, a couple up in Greeley, have been spending the last nine months working on a quilt that represents the daily temperatures given by Denver7 meteorologists.

Every day, Mark watches the newscast and then delivers the high and low temperature to Karen. She uses the forecast to construct a patch on her quilt to represent both.

"This has been kind of a random project that has turned out to be very interesting," Mark Pugatch said. "We wanted to have a project where science met art."

Each circle represents the low temperature for the day and the box represents the high. Karen will use fabrics with warmer tones to reflect higher temperatures and cooler tones when it gets chilly. They have only a few more months to go before they complete their goal of recreating one year's forecast.