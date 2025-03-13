Golden teen who survived childhood cancer giving back to fellow patients through love of Legos

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Golden teenager who survived childhood cancer is giving back to fellow cancer patients through her love of Legos, but she needs your help.

Makenna Rodolph was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia just before her eighth birthday. Throughout her battle, Legos were an outlet that helped her get through the tough times.

"I was looking back at pictures, and she would make, you know, spell out her name or words. So it just became not only something she did at the hospital but at home," said Jennifer Rodolph, Makenna's mother.

Makenna Rodolph

Now, the cancer-free high school junior displays all of her Lego creations in her bedroom.

"One of the biggest ones I've built was a Disney Lego castle," said Makenna.

Makenna is currently trying to become an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. To achieve that goal, she's working on a project that will benefit Children's Hospital Colorado's South Campus in Highlands Ranch. But she needs your help.

Denver7

Makenna is asking for Lego donations to create a colorful mural that spells out the word "HOPE." The mural will also serve as a seek-and-find activity where medical professionals or family members can ask kids to find different things, such as two pink flowers or one yellow mug.

The project will be installed at the Children’s Hospital Colorado once complete.

"Both kids and parents and siblings and everybody... I hope I can help just uplift spirits a little bit, just bring a little bit of fun and light and color into what can be such a hard journey even day-to-day," said Makenna.

Makenna is accepting monetary donations through this GoFundMe online fundraiser. You can also donate Lego pieces (not sets) by either dropping them off or mailing them to the Rudolph home, located at 1900 Pinal Road in Golden.