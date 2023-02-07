Golden High School has a decades-old tradition with a classic Depeche Mode song

Golden, Colo. - I was very surprised when I realized it wasn't "Baby Shark."

For more than 40 years, the students at Golden High School have been dancing to the classic Depeche Mode hit, "Just Can't Get Enough."

According to principal Brian Conroy, it started around the time when the song came out, back in 1981. They call it the Hand Jive.

"What's beautiful about the Hand Jive is that everybody does it," said Conroy. "Golden High School is generational, so, when you go to the homecoming game at the School of Mines.. and you look up. The entire stands is doing the Hand Jive."

In the above story, you can watch nearly 1,500 students perform this dance in the school's gymnasium.

