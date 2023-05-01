Giving back for 42 years, Children's Hospital Colorado volunteer celebrates 100th birthday

DENVER — At 100 years old, Arlene Olvey is still quite the saleswoman.

This past week, the Yuma native walked me around La Cache, Children's Hospital Colorado's volunteer-run consignment store, where she has volunteered for more than two decades.

She showed me jewelry, fine china, and even some astonishingly discounted furniture.

"We're having a half-off sale, May 1st through May 6th," she told me, while zooming around the store with a cane. "Tell all your friends to come in and buy something."

All in all, Arlene has been volunteering with Children's Hospital for 42 years, which started with a deeply moving story back in 1954 - when her then-five-year-old son was a patient there.

In the above video, you can hear more about her journey, and even get her advice for living to 100 years old.

For more information on La Cache, whose proceeds go toward supporting patients and physician research, you can head here.