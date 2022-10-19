Get a behind-the-scenes tour of Denver's Halloween staple

DENVER — Sorry, Metallica, but Johnny Lee Sandoval might be the true "Master of Puppets."

For the 22nd consecutive year, Johnny and his family have setup nearly 40 haunting, ghoulish puppets in their front yard, which is located at 1491 South Newton Street.

Along with help from his neighbors, Johnny operates wires from a hub on his porch, each coming through individual wheels with labels such as "Road Kill" and "Stake Man."

If none of that made sense, you can take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Denver staple in the video above, as well as learn how it works.

With inflation and supply chain shortages, the family says that costs of this production have tripled this year. To help preserve their tradition, you can donate via Sharon-Sandoval-13 on Venmo and Sandoval 1491 on Cash App.