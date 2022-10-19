Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Get a behind-the-scenes tour of Denver's Halloween staple

A family has been staging a horrifying-puppet show for the last 22 years
Sorry, Metallica, but Johnny Lee Sandoval might be the true "Master of Puppets"
Inside the Sandoval's famous, horrifying puppet show
Posted at 11:27 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 13:27:58-04

DENVER — Sorry, Metallica, but Johnny Lee Sandoval might be the true "Master of Puppets."

For the 22nd consecutive year, Johnny and his family have setup nearly 40 haunting, ghoulish puppets in their front yard, which is located at 1491 South Newton Street.

Along with help from his neighbors, Johnny operates wires from a hub on his porch, each coming through individual wheels with labels such as "Road Kill" and "Stake Man."

If none of that made sense, you can take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Denver staple in the video above, as well as learn how it works.

With inflation and supply chain shortages, the family says that costs of this production have tripled this year. To help preserve their tradition, you can donate via Sharon-Sandoval-13 on Venmo and Sandoval 1491 on Cash App.

Get a behind-the-scenes tour of Denver's Halloween staple

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplus.png

Local News

How to watch Denver7 News anytime free on your Samsung Smart TV