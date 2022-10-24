Free Blockbuster dispensers are popping up all over Colorado, lending out free VHS tapes

DENVER — Remember to "Be Kind, Rewind," and also just remember VHS tapes in general.
Free Blockbuster, an organization dedicated to reviving the joy of just popping in a videotape, has opened five locations in Colorado.
The mission was founded in 2018, when a former Blockbuster employee started repurposing abandoned "LA Times" newspaper dispensers into little movie lending libraries.
Denver7 caught up with the owner of a Denver Metro location, Nadia MacKinnon. She owns a repurposed-clothing store called Strawberry Mountain, and started lending out VHS tapes in March.
"I have a bunch of people who are like, 'Can I leave these (VHS tapes) with you?'" said MacKinnon, who donated a large chunk of her collection as well. "So we've got a nice stock... I love them. I grew up on them, and when I saw that Free Blockbuster was a thing, I was like, I have to have one of those inside of my shop."
To find a location near you, you can check the map here: