Free Blockbuster dispensers are popping up all over Colorado, lending out free VHS tapes

There are five locations, including in Denver and Boulder
Free Blockbuster, an organization dedicated to reviving the joy of just popping in a videotape, has opened five locations in Colorado.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Oct 24, 2022
DENVER — Remember to "Be Kind, Rewind," and also just remember VHS tapes in general.

Free Blockbuster, an organization dedicated to reviving the joy of just popping in a videotape, has opened five locations in Colorado.

The mission was founded in 2018, when a former Blockbuster employee started repurposing abandoned "LA Times" newspaper dispensers into little movie lending libraries.

Denver7 caught up with the owner of a Denver Metro location, Nadia MacKinnon. She owns a repurposed-clothing store called Strawberry Mountain, and started lending out VHS tapes in March.

"I have a bunch of people who are like, 'Can I leave these (VHS tapes) with you?'" said MacKinnon, who donated a large chunk of her collection as well. "So we've got a nice stock... I love them. I grew up on them, and when I saw that Free Blockbuster was a thing, I was like, I have to have one of those inside of my shop."

To find a location near you, you can check the map here:

