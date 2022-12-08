Fort Collins choir performs Ukrainian Christmas carols to honor the wartorn nation's culture

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — In a year when many Ukrainians will spend Christmas defending their nation, a group of singers in Northern Colorado is making sure Ukrainian traditions and culture are still being honored.

This December, the Rocky Mountain Chamber Singers, which has been around since 1988, is performing famous Ukrainian carols during their annual holiday shows.

They teamed up with a group called Ukrainians of Colorado, who volunteered to teach the choir members how to pronounce lyrics in their native language.

"It just brings Ukraine that much closer to us here in Northern Colorado. And it's important because we don't want to let what's going on over there slip from our minds," said artistic director David Dunbard. "You want to always make sure that we're remembering what those people are going through right now and how, you know, they're fighting to keep their country and culture."

In the video above, you can hear their beautiful renditions, and, for more information on the choir, you can head here.

The Rocky Mountain Chamber Singers will be performing Friday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fort Collins. The show will begin at 7 p.m.