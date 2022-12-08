Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Fort Collins choir performs Ukrainian Christmas carols to honor the wartorn nation's culture

The setlist includes an American favorite that you may not know has a Ukrainian melody!
In a year when many Ukrainians will probably spend Christmas defending their nation, a group of singers in Northern Colorado is making sure their traditions and culture are still being honored.
Rocky Mountain Chamber Singers
Posted at 10:01 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 12:01:53-05

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — In a year when many Ukrainians will spend Christmas defending their nation, a group of singers in Northern Colorado is making sure Ukrainian traditions and culture are still being honored.

This December, the Rocky Mountain Chamber Singers, which has been around since 1988, is performing famous Ukrainian carols during their annual holiday shows.

They teamed up with a group called Ukrainians of Colorado, who volunteered to teach the choir members how to pronounce lyrics in their native language.

"It just brings Ukraine that much closer to us here in Northern Colorado. And it's important because we don't want to let what's going on over there slip from our minds," said artistic director David Dunbard. "You want to always make sure that we're remembering what those people are going through right now and how, you know, they're fighting to keep their country and culture."

In the video above, you can hear their beautiful renditions, and, for more information on the choir, you can head here.

The Rocky Mountain Chamber Singers will be performing Friday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fort Collins. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-D7GIVES-MARSHALLFIRE-SANDERS.png

Denver7 | Gives

Denver7 proud to be a part of helping families recovering from the Marshall Fire create new holiday memories