Former Nugget Davon Reed talks about getting calls from his "brothers for life" during NBA Finals celebrations

DENVER — Former Nugget Davon Reed is definitely more excited for his "brothers for life" to get one, but, hey, he's getting a ring, too.

The 6', 5" shooting guard, who was also college teammates with Bruce Brown at the University of Miami, played for a season and a half with the Denver Nuggets before getting traded by this year's deadline.

Still, this means he will receive a championship ring since he was a part of the regular season that netted the Nuggets the coveted one-seed in the Western Conference (ultimately giving them the advantage of finishing 10-1 at home in the playoffs).

"I got a band of brothers over there. I got love and respect for every guy over there in that locker room, so [I] couldn't be more happy for them," Reed said, as he currently works for a roster spot on a few NBA teams.

David Zalubowski/AP Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) chats with Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

During the 2020-2021 season, Reed was excelling in Taiwan before the Nuggets needed replacement players during a COVID-19 breakout. When he got the call and came over, Reed quickly earned the head coach's respect.

"[Coach Malone] was the one to say to me, from the first time he got a chance to watch me play, 'You're an NBA player,'" Reed said. "He gave me an opportunity that, for most, doesn't happen... I've got nothing but love and respect for him, and I appreciate the opportunity he gave me."

On February 9, Reed got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, but he was still a part of the Nuggets' celebration after Game 5.

In the above video, you can hear his story of getting calls from players during the "champagne showers" in the locker room.

