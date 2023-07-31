FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Dr. Antonio Barbera may not be able to practice medically anymore, but he has found a way to help hundreds of people alleviate their symptoms.

Twice a week, people with Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's and Dementia meet at Council Tree Covenant Church in Fort Collins to participate in his "Neuropong Program."

Dr. Barbera started developing this program, as well as his nonprofit organization Table Tennis Connections, after he was diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis and rediscovered the sport.

"I started playing ping pong with my son in the garage, and I was feeling something weird... I realized 'Oh my gosh, [my symptom] is leaving me alone.'" Antonio said before annihilating me in a game of table tennis. "And so I started researching everything about the benefits of ping pong."

Former doctor with Multiple sclerosis goes from prescribing medications to playing ping pong

In the above story, you can hear more about his journey and the benefits of this sport, and for more information on Table Tennis Connections and Neuropong (which has grown to four states now), you can head here.