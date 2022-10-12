Watch Now
Family uses skeletons to pay a Halloween-themed homage to heroes every day

The Wright's were inspired after their Louisville home was damaged by the Marshall Fire
Skeleton firefighters
Posted at 8:47 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 10:47:28-04

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Sometimes, a "skeleton crew" is all you need.

The Wright family in Louisville has been utilizing theirs to say a simple "thank you" to heroes in their community, less than a year after it was rocked by the Marshall Fire in December 2021. Each day, they have been dressing up their collection of skeletons to represent different occupations that serve the community.

First, they dressed them in coats and staged them with hoses to honor firefighters. However, they have progressed beyond first responders, and have now even set them up as veterinarians and airline workers as well.

"Because of the fire and just everything with COVID and quarantining, we decided to go with the theme, 'Local Heroes,'" said Emily Wright, who has three children helping with the production. "Thankfully, we just had some smoke damage, and, with a little bit of remediation, we were OK. Some very close friends of ours were not so lucky, so it's kind of a, you know, a way to bring a smile to people's faces."

Skeleton flight attendants
They must work for Skel-ta Airlines

In the story, you can see more pictures of their creations to honor heroes in their community and beyond, and, to see them in person, you can find the Wright's home on Spruce Lane in Louisville.

