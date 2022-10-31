Family celebrates the Avalanche's Stanley Cup win with a massive, skeletal display

LITTLETON, Colo. — You know you're a top-tier Colorado Avalanche fan when you have enough spare sweaters to create a massive Halloween display.

The Walters family, who lives in Littleton, spent multiple nights erecting a collection of scenes with skeletons to re-create the team's historic Stanley Cup run.

With episodes such as "Nashville Swept to Death" and "Poor, Poor St. Louis...Singing the Blues," the family's entire yard is categorized by each series, ultimately finding its coup de grâce with a pair of two-story mega-skeletons hoisting an aluminum foil-Stanley Cup.

However, off to the right of that epic portrayal, you will find my face on a skeleton. That skeleton is wearing a Tampa Bay Lightning shirt, and sits adjacent to a gravestone that reads "Below Lies Danny New's TBL Pride."

