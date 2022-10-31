Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Family celebrates the Avalanche's Stanley Cup win with a massive, skeletal display

And also enjoyed making fun of Danny New for being a Tampa Bay Lightning fan!
You know you are a top-tier Colorado Avalanche fan when you have enough spare sweaters to create a massive Halloween display.
Littleton family goes all-out celebrating the Avalanche this Halloween
Posted at 9:46 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 11:46:14-04

LITTLETON, Colo. — You know you're a top-tier Colorado Avalanche fan when you have enough spare sweaters to create a massive Halloween display.

The Walters family, who lives in Littleton, spent multiple nights erecting a collection of scenes with skeletons to re-create the team's historic Stanley Cup run.

Family celebrates the Avalanche's Stanley Cup win with a massive, skeletal display

With episodes such as "Nashville Swept to Death" and "Poor, Poor St. Louis...Singing the Blues," the family's entire yard is categorized by each series, ultimately finding its coup de grâce with a pair of two-story mega-skeletons hoisting an aluminum foil-Stanley Cup.

However, off to the right of that epic portrayal, you will find my face on a skeleton. That skeleton is wearing a Tampa Bay Lightning shirt, and sits adjacent to a gravestone that reads "Below Lies Danny New's TBL Pride."

In the above video, you can take a full tour of their immaculate display.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplus.png

Local News

How to watch Denver7 news anytime free on Samsung smart TV