Explore the world of insects and creepy-crawlies at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

DENVER — I am not sure if anyone loves bugs more than Dr. Frank Krell.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science's senior curator of entomology took us on a tour of their new creepy-crawly exhibit, and was genuinely giddy to explain how a team of bees can kill a hornet by swarming and overheating the latter's body.

"It's a great strategy, isn't it? Collaboration — working together!" exclaimed the German-born scientist, who did not seem to echo my sentiments that this scenario sounded horrifying.

In the above video, you can take a tour of their new exhibit "Bugs," and witness many moments where his enthusiasm contrasts with my disgust. However, I must admit: If your children like bugs, this experience could be the perfect way to foster their interest in science.

