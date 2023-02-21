Watch Now
Englewood's Trompeau Bakery teaches us how to bake Mardi Gras' famous King Cake

It can have any filling, but we learned how to make it with the traditional cinnamon sugar mix
This past week, we took a trip to Englewood's Trompeau Bakery to learn how to make the Fat Tuesday staple King Cake ahead of Mardi Gras.
King Cake
Posted at 8:22 AM, Feb 21, 2023
DENVER — It's not really Mardi Gras until someone is almost accidentally eating a plastic baby.

Per tradition, there is a plastic baby that's put inside after it's baked. Whomever finds it in their slice is said to receive good luck, but also must prepare next's year King Cake.

In the above story, you can learn how to bake one, and see how to form the dough into its famously oval-shape.

