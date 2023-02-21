Englewood's Trompeau Bakery teaches us how to bake Mardi Gras' famous King Cake

DENVER — It's not really Mardi Gras until someone is almost accidentally eating a plastic baby.

This past week, we took a trip to Englewood's Trompeau Bakery to learn how to make the Fat Tuesday staple, King Cake.

Per tradition, there is a plastic baby that's put inside after it's baked. Whomever finds it in their slice is said to receive good luck, but also must prepare next's year King Cake.

Trompeau Bakery teaches us how to bake Mardi Gras' famous King Cake

In the above story, you can learn how to bake one, and see how to form the dough into its famously oval-shape.