Englewood couple has kept their home's Miniature Christmas Village going for 18 months straight

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It's technically not Christmas anymore, but who could take down something this magical?

For the past 18 months, Korki and Jack Stroud have kept their "miniature" Christmas Village humming and glowing in their home's basement.

Korki had been collecting mini-homes since 1976, and, during the beginning of the pandemic, she said she was finally ready to erect them all at once.

"This is my happy place," said Korki, while showing us her arsenal of more than 530 individual buildings. "People come down here and say, 'Oh, I feel so happy down here!'"

During the summers, the Stroud Family will even host "Christmas in July" parties, while collecting donations for local fire departments.

In the video above, you can take a tour of their magical, miniature metropolis, and see how even more wonderuous it looks in the dark.