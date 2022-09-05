Embrace Berthoud's history by eating free pancakes at Flapjack Day

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Enjoying a free pancake breakfast and maybe a cold brew in Berthoud could be a great way to celebrate the day off for Labor Day.

City Star Brewing is once again reviving Flapjack Day, a tradition in the town that originated in the 1940s and 1950s.

It was shutdown in 1959, but the brewery decided to bring it back with a free pancake breakfast, 1950s fashion contest, vintage car show and the Flapjack Queen Contest — where women can sign up to eat five pancakes as fast as possible.

"So what I've seen is that some of the women do well with large bites and then also having a glass of water or beer there — just something to drink in between some of those bites," said Whitney Way, owner of City Star Brewing. "We've seen some different strategies. It's always really fun."

Here is the schedule for the day: