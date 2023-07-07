Nonprofit Dream on 3 grants Colorado child's wish to meet every professional sports mascot in Denver

DENVER — What happens when you go bowling with Bernie, Rocky, Wooly and RapidMan? Probably some joyous mayhem.

Jameson, a 9-year-old from Morrison, got to experience the best weekend ever, hanging out with all six of Denver's professional sports mascots.

This was made possible by Dream On 3, a nonprofit that enriches the lives of children with life-altering conditions by granting their biggest sports wishes. Jameson was born with congenital hypertonia, which causes extreme tightness of the muscles. However, he loves to play sports, and he really loves his local teams.

"It was just magical - it really was," Jameson's mom, Nicole, said. "He's wanted to be Mini Miles forever."

Dream on 3 Jameson becomes Mini Miles



Oh, sorry, I forgot to mention that part. Jameson even got to be Miles' partner-in-crime!

In the above story, you can see videos of all of the happy high jinks. And for more information on Dream on 3, you can head here.