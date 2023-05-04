Domino Service Dogs takes a field trip to Coors Field for a training day

DENVER — This past weekend, the trainees at Domino Service Dogs took an educational field trip to Coors Field, to practice some of their new skills during a Rockies game.

Founder and Executive Director Barbara Henry said this was the perfect opportunity to practice their newly acquired skills, like guiding your owner through a crowd, comfortably positioning yourself under a tight seat, and demonstrating good "impulse control" with all of the food on the ground.

"This was the first time we'd ever done that, and it will be probably be an annual thing, from now on," Henry said virtually. "In fact, we were actually talking about going back before the season's over just one more time because it is exceptional training for the dogs."

In the above story, you can hear more about their educational journey, and watch many adorable videos of the dogs with their pals at the ole ballgame.

For more information on Domino Service Dogs, you can head here.