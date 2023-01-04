BOULDER, Colo. — Naturally, the cuisine in Jackson, Mississippi is a little different than Boulder's.

As new CU Buffs Head Coach Deion Sanders makes his transition from Jackson State to Folsom Field, the Pro Football Hall of Famer has been posting videos of his trips to local Boulder restaurants. In each video, he gives a grade, and we wanted to see if we agreed with his assessments.

Denver7 takes the unofficial 'Coach Prime Boulder Food Tour'

In the above story, you can see Denver7 Sports Anchor Nick Rothschild and I evaluate the breakfast at Village Coffee Shop, Le Peep and The Buff, as we slowly get fuller and fuller over the course of consuming three meals in two hours.

As we found out, the majority of the restaurants have already made changes to their menu, based on Coach Prime's longing for southern staples.

Thank you again to those restaurants for hosting us, as well as Barstool Colorado for letting us share pictures of their tweets.