Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Denver7 Mornings team tries to bugle as we welcome back Elk Fest in Estes Park

If you think you're better, the event is holding a bugling contest!
Most Coloradans probably know about elk bugling, but why not enjoy a refresher from meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo?
Elk Fest in Estes Park
Posted at 8:08 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 10:08:27-04

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Most Coloradans probably know about elk bugling, but why not enjoy a refresher from meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo?

The Denver7 Mornings crew — or, really, just Lisa and Danny New — tried to mimic the yodel that an elk famously screeches this time of year, in anticipation of Elk Fest in Estes Park this weekend.

Per tradition, the event will once again hold a bugling contest, for adults and children to compete with their best rendition.

"I mean, you can hear it all throughout the day across town," said Claire Molle, Visit Estes Park communication coordinator. "These high-pitched screeches... and those are [from] the bull elk."

Denver7 Mornings team tries to bugle as we welcome back Elk Fest in Estes Park

In the above video, you can hear what that actually sounds like, as well as many... spirited... attempts.

The event will also have music, food and other activities. The Visit Estes Park website has more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL9-14.png

Sign up for good news and what you need to know | Delivered to your email each morning