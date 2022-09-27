Denver7 Mornings team tries to bugle as we welcome back Elk Fest in Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Most Coloradans probably know about elk bugling, but why not enjoy a refresher from meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo?

The Denver7 Mornings crew — or, really, just Lisa and Danny New — tried to mimic the yodel that an elk famously screeches this time of year, in anticipation of Elk Fest in Estes Park this weekend.

Per tradition, the event will once again hold a bugling contest, for adults and children to compete with their best rendition.

"I mean, you can hear it all throughout the day across town," said Claire Molle, Visit Estes Park communication coordinator. "These high-pitched screeches... and those are [from] the bull elk."

In the above video, you can hear what that actually sounds like, as well as many... spirited... attempts.

The event will also have music, food and other activities. The Visit Estes Park website has more information.