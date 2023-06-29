Denver7 Gives helps FRIENDS of Broomfield afford new bus- and then some!

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — We were hoping to help this amazing nonprofit be able to afford a new bus, but we didn't realize the fundraiser would net even more.

FRIENDS of Broomfield, an organization that helps people with disabilities learn and grow every day, approached us back in April, when one of their buses started to break down.

For 25 years, they had enjoyed a solid fleet of buses and vans, which they use for their various programs: taking their "friends" to new experiences, bringing them to educational environments and supplying rides to their places of employment.

"Having access in the community is vital to the success of our programs," FRIENDS of Broomfield Founder and CEO Gina Coufal said. "We can't get around and be part of the bigger world if we don't have transportation."

Well thankfully, our viewers from all over the country stepped up to help. Within one week, they had received more then $20,000 - and that's not including the check we brought them from the donations made through our website.

In the above story, you can see Gina and her friends' reactions as they learned they were receiving enough money to both afford a new bus and a new van as well.

For more information on the nonprofit, you can head here.

