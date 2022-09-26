Denver7 Broncos Voicemail Hotline: Callers voice frustrations during Broncos' 11-10 win over 49ers

DENVER — Remember, there is no need to store up your feelings during a Broncos game. Instead, you can call Denver7 to vent and let it all out.

Last night, the Denver7 Broncos Voicemail Hotline was blinking red all throughout the team's painstaking 11-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Many viewers were especially frustrated after kicker Brandon McManus missed a field goal in the third quarter that would have given the Broncos their first lead of the game.

"Why is McManus still employed on the Broncos? Why is he still there? I do not understand it," viewer Lavender Lotus vented. "He cannot be depended upon to hit a 5-yard field goal, let alone a 50-yarder."

In the above video, hear more of fans' gentle feedback. Want to give us your thoughts (which can be positive, as well)? Call Denver7's Broncos Voicemail Hotline at 303-832-0111 to vent, critique or cheer on the team's performance.

