Denver team wins world championship in World Chase Tag

DENVER — Who knew Colorado was so good at playing tag?

Team APEX, with the parkour gym APEX Denver, just won the World Chase Tag championship in London.

Essentially, it is like the game we all grew up playing, only with a giant jungle gym in the way. It was invented in England back in 2016, and has gotten so popular that it gets broadcast on ESPN every summer.

"Imagine you're playing tag, confined in a space, and being chased by a professional parkour athlete," said gym co-owner Rob Shihl.

In the above story, you can hear more about their journey to becoming world champions, including a GoFundMe campaign that helped them build a "quad" here in Denver.