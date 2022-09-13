Denver Public Schools searching for part-time referees amid major shortage

DENVER — Sometimes, high school teams need players to step-up. This year, they just need adults who are free on Friday nights.

According to John Conklin, the area director of the Denver Football Officials Association, Denver Public Schools has a tremendous dearth of referees right now.

"We're down about 100 officials from where we were just five or six years ago," he said.

Conklin is a lawyer by day, but he's been taking the field for 27 seasons.

"It's a ton of fun, get to work with great people and it's exciting to be part of the game," Conklin said.

In the above story, John and Denver7's Danny New explore what it takes to be a referee, which could be a fun part-time gig for adults looking to make a little extra dough.

For more information on how to apply, head to the Denver Football Officials Association website.