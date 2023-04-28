Denver Nuggets VP of Scouting has a side project posting pictures of discarded "flossers"

DENVER - What are Jim Clibanoff's two favorite things to scout? Future MVPs and discarded dental hygiene products.

The Denver Nuggets Vice President of Scouting has had a hand in drafting many of the team's top players over the last 10 years, but he also had an impact off the court with his Instagram page Flosserpix.

He started it about five years ago when he realized how often he was finding those little flossing instruments on the ground in public.

"On my Instagram page, I have flosser pics from all over the world," said Clibanoff, while walking us around Cheesman Park in a Nuggets t-shirt. "It's fun-driven, but there is a little bit of ecological awareness involved."

Half a decade later, Clibanoff has received pictures from followers in Africa, South America and Australia. He says only about 5% of the pictures now actually come from him.

In the above story, you can learn more about his mission and movement, and enjoy his delightfully passionate, rambunctious personality.