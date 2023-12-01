Denver nonprofit donates thousands of Pokémon toys to families at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

DENVER — A Denver family's time at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children inspired them to donate thousands of Pokémon toys to children who are receiving treatment.

Matt Smith and his wife, Caitlin Brozna-Smith, are Avid Pokémon fans. The two started Denver Pokémon Gives Back to Kids three years ago to share their love of Pokémon and help children who are in hospitals across the Rocky Mountain region.

The idea came at a time when their child was being treated at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

"Our daughter, Olivia, was born with five congenital heart issues," said Matt. "We tried for so long to get pregnant and finally succeeded with IVF. But then we were told that our daughter was sick."

At just four months old, Olivia underwent open-heart surgery — an ordeal that terrified Caitlin.

"It was the scariest time of my life," said Caitlin. "I remember handing her off to the nurse and carrying her away to the operating room."

While Olivia was undergoing surgery, the couple was greeted by a hospital worker with a gift.

“Somebody from the Rocky Mountain Children's Health Foundation came over to us, and they said, 'Hey, until you can hold your daughter, hold this plush toy,'” said Matt.

The teddy bear was a kind gesture from a stranger that inspired the couple to start their donation drive.

The nonprofit collects the toys during the holiday season. For every Pokémon plush that's purchased through the website, a matching plush is donated to a child in need. Donors can also directly donate a plush through the website. The nonprofit uses any leftover funds to purchase toys at Target.

"The last year, I think we ended up with little over $10,000, and we ended up with 14 carts full from Target," said Matt.

The nonprofit has collected more than $15,000 during its first year and $25,000 in its second year. Matt said the couple has bought more than 1,800 Pokémon toys this year.

Denver Pokémon Gives Back to Kids will have a fundraiser event Friday at 6 p.m. at Landlocked Ales in Lakewood. You can find more information on how to donate through this link.

