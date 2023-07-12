Denver Museum brings back "Sub Zero Science" show with liquid nitrogen

DENVER — Would you eat a Cheeto that was submerged in a vat of liquid that's -320 degrees Fahrenheit?

You can watch a scientist give one a taste at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science's revived "Sub Zero Science" show.

This features an "educator performer" conducting oodles of experiments with liquid nitrogen in a daily show that the museum just brought back after the pandemic shutdown.

In the above video, you can watch me partake in some of these experiments, which includes multiple moments that I wish I handled with more poise.

