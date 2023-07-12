Watch Now
Denver Museum brings back "Sub Zero Science" show with liquid nitrogen

Children can learn what it's like for scientists to combat the temperature of space, as performers experiment with this -320 degree Fahrenheit liquid at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
Sub Zero Science Show
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 10:13:03-04

DENVER — Would you eat a Cheeto that was submerged in a vat of liquid that's -320 degrees Fahrenheit?

You can watch a scientist give one a taste at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science's revived "Sub Zero Science" show.

This features an "educator performer" conducting oodles of experiments with liquid nitrogen in a daily show that the museum just brought back after the pandemic shutdown.

Denver Museum brings back "Sub Zero Science" show with liquid nitrogen

In the above video, you can watch me partake in some of these experiments, which includes multiple moments that I wish I handled with more poise.

For more information, you can head here.

