Denver Jewish Day School claims to have just built the world's largest LEGO Menorah

DENVER — Not many menorahs are so big that you have to use torches to light them.

This past Sunday, Denver Jewish Day School held a festival on the first night of Hanukkah, unveiling their 24-foot-tall menorah. How did they build one so big? Oh, just with your favorite Danish building block.

With about 425 students helping out, the school, led by Rabbi Yonaton Nuszen, used more than 25,000 LEGO pieces to construct this traditionally untraditional Hanukkah candelabra, which they claim is a world record.

"It's not about the height - it's about the unity it created," said Rabbi Nuszen. "Our entire Jewish community came together to build this mammoth of a LEGO menorah."

Now, the school plans to take down the menorah, and donate the pieces to children in foster care, in America and Israel.

In the video above, you can learn more about how in the heck they built such a behemoth, and see it for yourself.

That's a "latke" pieces!