Denver International Airport celebrates breaking Guinness World Record

DENVER — Denver International Airport knows that traveling can be stressful.

That is why, in 2015, the staff introduced a Therapy Animal Program, where dogs and cats in purple vests could greet people during their voyage inside the facility.

Seven years later, the staff just celebrated their inclusion in the newest edition of the Guinness World Records book for the "Largest Airport Therapy Animal Program." They broke the record with a total of 87 animals, featuring 86 dogs and a cat named Zelly.

"We never know the reason someone's traveling," said DIA Public Information Officer Stephanie Figueroa. "We just want to be able to offer a moment of, you know, relief, peace and happiness."

In the above story, you can see the many cute photos of these dogs, who are donning the "PET ME" purple vests.