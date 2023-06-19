Denver hair stylist wins "Best Colorist" in North America

DENVER — How many people can say they are the best at something in the entire continent?

Luis Gonzalez, who co-owns Vida Salon in the Highlands neighborhood of Denver, just won the North American Hairstyling Award for "2023 Colorist of the Year."

Gonzalez was born in Mexico but moved to Denver at six years-old. Since becoming a hair stylist and colorist, he has skyrocketed through the ranks and is now even Aveda's North American Artistic Team Color Director.

"Whether it's through a really cool new haircut, or the newest color trend, I help my guests express themselves in the way that I express myself, artistically," Gonzalez said, when explaining the part of his work that gives him the most pride. "Making sure that they look and feel their best is just this really cool feeling that I always get."

Highlighting and styling hair may be his internationally-recognized skill, but Gonzalez also teaches them and was kind enough to show me some tips for trimming... tips.

In the above story, you can see how that mayhem unfolded.

