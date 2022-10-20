Watch Now
Denver dad finds box on the side of the road and builds a magnificent castle for a local daycare

"Learning Castle" started with one box and an idea
A man made a castle out of cardboard. Danny New talk to the guy to ask him about it.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Oct 20, 2022
DENVER — One man's trash is another man's... art project?

Local artist Morn Mosely II was driving down the street with his wife after lunch one day, when they saw a cardboard box on the curb that had potential.

Any kid or adult who never let go of their inner child know what kind of "potential" I'm talking about: A giant fort!

They threw the cardboard carcass in the back of a truck, drove home, and then spent a few hours cutting, taping and painting. By the next day, they had a beautiful cardboard-castle, now named "Learning Castle."

In the story above, you can see the steps that Mosley took, before donating it to the daycare center where his wife works.

