Denver bird becomes social media sensation, racking up millions of views

DENVER — Olive may be small, but she's become a big deal online.

For Denver video producer Heather Casey, the tiny bird is much more than a pet.

"I love this house. I love my life with Olive," Casey said. "She's the cutest thing I've ever seen."

Casey shares her home with roommate Lexi Klein and Olive, who Klein calls the third member of the household.

"Three girls — me, Heather and Olive," Klein joked.

And Olive is never far from the action. During interviews, the energetic bird often prefers perching on heads and stealing the spotlight rather than sitting still for the camera.

Casey, who travels for work filming and editing video projects, started sharing clips of Olive online like many proud pet owners.

"One day I decided to post one," Casey said. "The first video did 1.2 million views on TikTok."

The bird's popularity quickly exploded. Videos gained millions more views on Instagram, eventually attracting the attention of The Dodo, the animal-focused digital media company known for viral pet stories.

Now, Olive's online fame has turned into brand partnership opportunities, and her audience continues to grow.

For Casey and Klein, the appeal is simple.

Pet owners love showing the world what makes their animals special — the way they walk, interact and show affection.

And in this Denver household, Olive's personality is more than enough to keep fans coming back for more.