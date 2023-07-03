Denver Academy junior breaks state record in track, adding to his family's legacy

DENVER — Making school and state history is pretty cool, but DJ Harris probably takes more pride in joining his family's legacy.

The Denver Academy junior just broke the state record in the 100 meter dash, while becoming the school's first ever champion in the 100 meter and 200 meter races (or any track event). However, winning is just becoming a family tradition.

His mother, Stephanie, took first place in the long jump back in 1998 at Overland High School, and his grandparents were nationally recognized in the sport as well. Stephanie's mother, Sally, competed at the Olympic trials, and her father, Leonard, was an All-American athlete at Western Illinois University.

"I'm overjoyed," Leonard said, whose record in the 4x400 meter relay still stands in Macomb, Illinois. "[I just can't express] the pride I have in everyone's work, my grandson and my daughter. It just makes you feel just fantastic."

In the above story, you can hear more from the family, and see the moment DJ broke the record (but it's really more fun to hear it when Stephanie starts cheering).

