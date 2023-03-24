Danny New's Kids on the Block: Student-run coffee shop in Denver

DENVER — How old were you when you got your first job? Better yet, how old were you when you made your first job?

Luis Angel Dominguez Hernandez, a 14-year-old student at Westminster High School, started LA Coffee Shop when he was 10 years old. It started as a lemonade stand and now has blossomed into a budding beverage empire.

He even has employees, like his friends Kellie and Alina and every weekend, they gather in Luis' kitchen to take online orders from their clientele.

"I want to save lots of money to finally have my own stand when I'm older," said Luis, before handing me a cup of their signature frappuccino. "And (I want to be able to) work for myself and have these wonderful employees still working for me."

Danny New's Kids on the Block: Coffee shop run by kids

In the above story, you can learn more about their business, and see how the magic all comes together.

If you want to order coffee online, or support them through their Amazon Wishlist, you can head here.