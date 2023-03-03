Danny New's Kids on the Block: Read Across America Day

ARVADA, Colo. — Sure, kids have tablets and video games now, but that does not mean they don't still love to read. Or, to have someone read to them.

On Dr. Seuss' birthday, known nationally as Read Across America Day, Denver7 visited Sierra Elementary School in Arvada to read to classrooms.

"Reading is not just about learning, it's about taking you to another place," said Henry, a 4th grader and future President of the United States.

I grew up reading "The Little Engine That Could," but these students really wanted to hear "The Koala Who Could."

We have more on Kevin the Koala, and my apparently similar facial structure, in the video above.

So what do these kids enjoy about reading?

You'll have to watch to find out.