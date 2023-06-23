Danny New's Kids on the Block: Piano prodigy volunteers at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

DENVER — It's one thing to be a piano prodigy who has played Carnegie Hall, but it may be even more impressive to volunteer your talents for free.

Raditya Muljadi, a 13-year-old maestro from Parker, has been volunteering to perform monthly in the Denver Museum of Nature and Science lobby.

The piano is tucked under a staircase in the middle of the main atrium, but you'd never know it.

His concerto renditions reverberate throughout the whole chamber. Crowds of people stop and stare in awe, and then immediately take out their phone.

"I just wanted to share music with everybody," Raditya humbly said, when asked why he wanted to volunteer during his summer break.

In the above story, you can hear how beautifully Raditya plays the piano, as well as see me fail at trying to get him to acknowledge how brilliant he is.

You can follow his adventures and performances here.

