LONGMONT, Colo. — Colorado's had a hockey championship parade, and we've had a basketball championship parade. So why can't we have one for a winning mullet?

Jaxson Finken, a 9-year-old from Longmont, has made it through the first round of the USA Mullet Championships for his age group. Now, the voting is open to get him to the top 25 (it closes Monday night).

The Hygiene Elementary School student started growing his "do" two years ago. When he found out there was a national competition, Jaxson was ready to win.

"He was so excited," his mom, Priscilla, said. "In the first round of competition, we would update him every time, and he was like, 'No way, people like my mullet?'"

Danny New's Kids on the Block: Longmont boy needs your help winning "best mullet" in the country

In the above story, you can hear Jaxson describe his intricate hair routine, and, to help him get to the next round, you can vote here.