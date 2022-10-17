Danny New's Kids on the Block: Gage, the go-kart champion

MORRISON, Colo. — "Gage Korn" just sounds like the name of a future Indy 500 winner.

For now, the 11-year-old phenom from Aurora is working on winning an international go-karting championship in Italy, which he leaves for this week.

Last week, the multi-time national champion met up with Denver7 in Morrison (Action Karting), to show us his why his nickname should be Dale Earnhardt, III.

In the above video, you can see our epic race on the track.

To help Gage with his fundraiser for the trip to Italy, you can head here.