Danny New's Kids on the Block: 9-year-old holds art auction for charity at community garage sale

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Man, all I ever did was make a lemonade stand and keep all the quarters for myself.

Mary Grace Fassbinder, a 9-year-old resident of Westminster, has spent the last three summers holding an art auction for charity.

The rising fourth grader saw her neighborhood's annual community garage sale as an opportunity. Since she loves to draw, Mary Grace realized she could finally show her gratitude for Children's Hospital Colorado.

"Because my brother, Luke, was in there when he broke his arm," replied Mary Grace, when I asked why she chose Children's as her recipient.

In the above story, you can see her exhibition of world-class art, including the Aaron Gordon piece that her brother drew with his newly-mended arm.