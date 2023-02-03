Watch Now
Danny New opens up about second surgery for thyroid cancer, advocates for awareness

He says to please remember to have your doctors "Check ya neck"
You may have noticed Denver7’s Danny New has been off the air for a few weeks and he’s sharing a little about his journey battling thyroid cancer. Danny recently underwent a second surgery at UCHealth to remove around 50 lymph nodes from his neck. He’s doing better now and wanted to share some of his experience and what you need to check because around 42,000 Americans will be diagnosed with thyroid cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society.
Danny before his first surgery for thyroid cancer, back in 2021
Posted at 8:29 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 10:29:28-05

DENVER - If you noticed that I was absent from the morning team for nearly a month, let me explain. After initially being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in January 2021, I had to underdgo a second surgery in my neck a few weeks ago.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 44,000 people will be diagnosed this year with thyroid cancer, around 31,000 of them women. In the above video, I talk more about this journey, and give some key information that I want everyone to know.

For more statistics and information on how to "check ya neck," you can find a guide with the American Cancer Society here. The American Thyroid Association is also a terrific resource.

Thank you everyone for the messages and wishes, and I also want to express my immense gratitude to the amazing doctors at UCHealth.

