Danny New opens up about second surgery for thyroid cancer, advocates for awareness

DENVER - If you noticed that I was absent from the morning team for nearly a month, let me explain. After initially being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in January 2021, I had to underdgo a second surgery in my neck a few weeks ago.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 44,000 people will be diagnosed this year with thyroid cancer, around 31,000 of them women. In the above video, I talk more about this journey, and give some key information that I want everyone to know.

For more statistics and information on how to "check ya neck," you can find a guide with the American Cancer Society here. The American Thyroid Association is also a terrific resource.

Thank you everyone for the messages and wishes, and I also want to express my immense gratitude to the amazing doctors at UCHealth.