DENVER — Denver7 anchor and reporter Danny New said "goodbye" to Denver7 Wednesday, as he prepares to move to New York City and join ABC News' early-morning news team. He will be contributing to national shows such as America This Morning, World News Now and Good Morning America.

"Mr. Positivity" (as former Denver7 News Director Holly Gaunt named him before his first day) joined the station in January of 2022, and has absolutely loved bringing upbeat and inspiring stories to viewers every morning.

Danny New, aka "Mr. Positivity," says 'goodbye' to Colorado (well, sorta)

Well, it feels weird to write a formal article when I'm just trying to say, "thank you."

I have a lot of favorite moments - from piano prodigies to awkward moments with Diane Keaton - and we tried to capture them in the above montage.

Tina, Pepper and I will miss Colorado so much - especially the people. A lot of viewers have reached out in the last week to tell me they will miss waking up to my little doses of positivity each morning, and that's truly been the best part - knowing I may have made some of your days even just a little brighter.

The good news is: Since I will be staying with ABC News, you should still be seeing my stories frequently on Denver7!

If you want to keep up with my attempt to transition from the mountains to the Mets, you can follow me @DannyNewTV on Instagram, Facebook and the artist formerly known as Twitter.

Thanks for everything, Colorado.

