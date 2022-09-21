Colorado organization builds dozens of skateboards for local 5th graders

DENVER — Colorado may have just gotten dozens of future Tony Hawks.

On Tuesday, the organization Can'd Aid donated 65 skateboards to 5th graders at University Prep Arapahoe after holding an assembling event for volunteers the night before.

Can'd Aid is a national organization with a local chapter here in Denver that rallies volunteers to help build their community together.

"(This was) part of our Treads and Trails program, which provides healthy, active outlets for primarily underserved kids to get out and get active," said Director of Programs Alyssa Lile. "(Skateboards) are a great donation because all you need is your board and your helmet."

In the above story, you can see how happy the kiddos were with their new boards, and hear more about Can'd Aid's mission.

For more information on Can'd Aid, you can head here. For more information on A Precious Child, which helps children in our foster system, you can head here.