ARVADA, Colo. — A Colorado man has found the key to to defying the odds of his cancer diagnosis has been living his life to the fullest.

Ira Bornstein, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma in July of 2020, has spent the last two years traveling, skiing and hiking with his wife, Sandra.

The thing is, when he was diagnosed, he was given 12 to 18 months to live. It's now been two years.

"Instead of viewing it as a death sentence, I really want to view it as a life sentence," Bornstein said.

In addition to brain surgery and chemotherapy treatments, doctors have told them that the family's dedication to eating healthy and living life to the fullest is clearly working as a treatment.

"It's what we've been doing all along. We're just gonna keep doing what we're doing because, to date, it's working," he said.

So far, Bornstein has not had any new cancer findings, despite the initial diagnosis.

Colorado man with terminal brain tumor diagnosis finds treatment breakthrough with travel, skiing

In the above story, you can see more of their travels and hear how important laughter has been for their battle.

The Colorado Brain Tumor Walk & Run will be at Sloan's Lake Sept. 17, where anyone can come out to support the cause. Anyone who can't make the walk but would still like to help can also donate.