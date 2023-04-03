BOULDER, Colo. — Kids don't always want to play on their iPad. Sometimes, they just want to roll a car tire down a slide and see what happens.

That's one of the many experiments that kids can administer at Junkyard Social Club, a new nonprofit in Boulder that promotes strategic playtime for people of all ages.

For starters, they have a playground brimming with upcycled junkyard treasures, but they also have comedy shows and dance nights for adults.

Colorado kids and parents both get playtime at Junkyard Social Club

"Our mission is to promote art, science and togetherness through adventurous play. So, that can look like so many different things," said Executive Director Jill Katzenberger.

They even have a coffee shop with beer on tap, as well as "lifeguards" to watch the kids while the adults enjoy a beverage or get some work done.

For more information, including about their summer camps, you can head here.

In the above video, you can see their facilities, and watch me slowly ooze my way through the playground-portion of them.