Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show returns this weekend

Now in its 122nd second year, many consider it to be Colorado's oldest sporting event.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Feb 17, 2023
DENVER — Come for the Best in Show, stay for the dock diving.

For the 122nd year, the Colorado Kennel Club will host its annual dog show this weekend, which has expanded over the decades.

Besides for the classic Best in Show competition (called "confirmations"), there will also be agility trials, dock diving and barn hunting.

However, you do not have to be competing to attend. In fact, there will even be a multitude of vendors that you could bring your dog pal to, including:chiropractors, masseues, and a dog whisperer.

In the above story, you can get a sneak preview of the event, which will run all weekend long at the National Western Complex.

For more information, you can head here.

